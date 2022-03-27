scorecardresearch
Sunday, March 27, 2022
Mumbai News Live: City hosts ‘Sunday Streets’; records 33 new Covid-19 cases, zero deaths

Mumbai Today News, Maharashtra, Mumbai Latest News, Mumbai Latest Updates, Mumbai Weather, Rain Updates, Mumbai News, 27 Mar: Mumbai on Friday reported 33 fresh cases with no Covid related fatalities.

Updated: March 27, 2022 9:54:56 am
A municipal worker cleans a deserted area near the seafront at Marine Drive. (PTI)

Mumbai News Live: Starting today, for four hours every Sunday morning between 6 am and 10 am, some roads at six locations, including marine drive, Linking Road, Mindspace, Carter Road, Mulund and BKC, in Mumbai will remain completely or partially shut for vehicular traffic as a part of ‘Sunday Streets’.

It is initiative started by Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey to allow the public to spend some quality time on the roads for recreational activities such as yoga, skating, cycling and other cultural sports.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 138 new coronavirus cases and no fresh fatalities linked to the disease. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 78,73,369, while the death toll remained at 1,47,779. Financial capital Mumbai reported 33 fresh cases with no Covid related fatalities.

Mumbai-bound traffic on the Mumbai-Pune expressway was disrupted on Saturday after an oil tanker overturned in one of the lanes causing spilling of oil on the busy highway. The oil spill was caused after a speeding tanker overturned in the Pune-Mumbai lane of the six-lane expressway around 5:30 AM.

A fire broke out at the green waste management facility of the Thane civic body in Kopri area in the early hours of Saturday. No injuries were reported, according to news agency PTI. The blaze erupted at the facility around 3.20 AM and was brought under control by three fire engines after an hour around 4:30 AM

09:54 (IST)27 Mar 2022
Mumbai police launch 'Sunday Street' initiative; people step out of homes for fun time

In a bid to encourage citizens to step out of their homes to enjoy health and recreational activities in a relaxed manner, the Mumbai police have launched a 'Sunday Street' initiative to keep some roads closed for vehicular movement for a few hours every weekend, an official said.

People can come out and do yoga on streets, as well as enjoy cycling, skating and other health and wellness activities with their children and near and dear ones on Sundays, he said.

As part of the initiative this weekend, the Dorabhai Tata Road at Nariman Point, Carter Road in Bandra, Mind Space Road in Goregaon, Lokhandwala Road in D N Nagar, Andheri, Tansa Pipeline Road in Mulund and the Eastern Expressway in Vikhroli area have been closed for vehicular movement from 6 am to 10 am. (PTI)

09:28 (IST)27 Mar 2022
Petrol, diesel prices on March 27

In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices per litre are at Rs 113.88 and Rs 98.13, increased by 53 paise & 58 paise respectively.

Plasma benefits, covid plasma donation necessary, is plasma effective against covid, covid 19 infection and plasma, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, For the first time, the BMC has decided to conduct nine-month-long surveillance among 3,000 frontline workers. (File)

After many delays, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated the sixth sero surveillance in Mumbai. For the first time, the sero survey will be conducted over nine months to find out if antibodies produced against Covid-19 are waning off.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Mohit Kamboj, who has been served a notice by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for unauthorised construction in his residential building, On Saturday accused BMC Commissioner IS Chahal of having properties in the US and has demanded a probe against him.

