Mumbai News Live: City hosts ‘Sunday Streets’; records 33 new Covid-19 cases, zero deaths

Mumbai News Live: Starting today, for four hours every Sunday morning between 6 am and 10 am, some roads at six locations, including marine drive, Linking Road, Mindspace, Carter Road, Mulund and BKC, in Mumbai will remain completely or partially shut for vehicular traffic as a part of ‘Sunday Streets’.

It is initiative started by Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey to allow the public to spend some quality time on the roads for recreational activities such as yoga, skating, cycling and other cultural sports.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 138 new coronavirus cases and no fresh fatalities linked to the disease. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 78,73,369, while the death toll remained at 1,47,779. Financial capital Mumbai reported 33 fresh cases with no Covid related fatalities.

Mumbai-bound traffic on the Mumbai-Pune expressway was disrupted on Saturday after an oil tanker overturned in one of the lanes causing spilling of oil on the busy highway. The oil spill was caused after a speeding tanker overturned in the Pune-Mumbai lane of the six-lane expressway around 5:30 AM.

A fire broke out at the green waste management facility of the Thane civic body in Kopri area in the early hours of Saturday. No injuries were reported, according to news agency PTI. The blaze erupted at the facility around 3.20 AM and was brought under control by three fire engines after an hour around 4:30 AM