Mumbai News Live: City records 54 fresh Covid-19 cases, zero deaths

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 139 new coronavirus cases and three fresh fatalities linked to the disease, while 255 more patients were discharged following recovery, bringing the active tally below 1,000, news agency PTI reported. Mumbai recorded 54 new cases, but no fresh deaths linked to the infection.
“The proposed development of Dharavi, the country’s biggest slum, is not making headway as railway land has not been handed over to the state government yet”, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said in the state Assembly. The issue of land in Mumbai which is under the control of various central ministries must be taken up with the Union government, he said. Dharavi, located in central Mumbai, is spread over 2.1 sq km and is home to over six lakh people.
Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and Council on Thursday unanimously passed a bill that aims to establish special courts to ensure speedy trial of cases of crime against women and children under the Shakti Act. State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil tabled the bill, titled ‘The Maharashtra Exclusive Special Courts (for certain offences against women and children under Shakti Law), 2020’, in both Houses of the legislature.