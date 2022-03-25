scorecardresearch
Friday, March 25, 2022
Mumbai News Live: City records 54 fresh Covid-19 cases, zero deaths

Mumbai Today News, Maharashtra, Mumbai Latest News, Mumbai Latest Updates, Mumbai Weather, Rain Updates, Mumbai News, 25 Mar: Assembly, Council pass bill to set up special courts for speedy trial of cases of crime against women & children

March 25, 2022 8:58:14 am
Maharashtra on Thursday reported 139 new coronavirus cases and three fresh fatalities linked to the disease, while 255 more patients were discharged following recovery, bringing the active tally below 1,000, news agency PTI reported. Mumbai recorded 54 new cases, but no fresh deaths linked to the infection.

“The proposed development of Dharavi, the country’s biggest slum, is not making headway as railway land has not been handed over to the state government yet”, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said in the state Assembly. The issue of land in Mumbai which is under the control of various central ministries must be taken up with the Union government, he said. Dharavi, located in central Mumbai, is spread over 2.1 sq km and is home to over six lakh people.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and Council on Thursday unanimously passed a bill that aims to establish special courts to ensure speedy trial of cases of crime against women and children under the Shakti Act. State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil tabled the bill, titled ‘The Maharashtra Exclusive Special Courts (for certain offences against women and children under Shakti Law), 2020’, in both Houses of the legislature.

Mumbai News Highlights: Maha records 139 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; active tally below 1,000; Follow this space for Latest Updates

Children swim in the Arabian Sea on a hot summer day at Badhwar Park on Monday. (PTI)

After recording below normal day temperatures this week, the maximum temperature in Mumbai recorded a steep rise on Wednesday. The maximum temperature recorded by the India Meteorological Department’s Santacruz observatory was 38.2 degrees Celsius, which was 5.4 degrees above normal. In 24 hours, the day temperature increased by five degrees in the city. As the city had experienced heat wave conditions last week, the dip in day temperatures over the past few days had brought some respite.

Meanwhile, a 34-year-old college dropout has been arrested for posing as an Ayurveda doctor and "practicing" in a health clinic in suburban Malad, a police official said. According to the official, the arrest was made recently as a part of a joint operation by the Dindoshi Police and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s P/North Ward. The accused, identified as Sukesh Gupta, had been "practicing" in the Shivshahi area of Malad for the past four years.

