Mumbai News Live: City records 54 fresh Covid-19 cases, zero deaths

Children swim in the Arabian Sea on a hot summer day at Badhwar Park on Monday. (PTI)

After recording below normal day temperatures this week, the maximum temperature in Mumbai recorded a steep rise on Wednesday. The maximum temperature recorded by the India Meteorological Department’s Santacruz observatory was 38.2 degrees Celsius, which was 5.4 degrees above normal. In 24 hours, the day temperature increased by five degrees in the city. As the city had experienced heat wave conditions last week, the dip in day temperatures over the past few days had brought some respite.

Meanwhile, a 34-year-old college dropout has been arrested for posing as an Ayurveda doctor and "practicing" in a health clinic in suburban Malad, a police official said. According to the official, the arrest was made recently as a part of a joint operation by the Dindoshi Police and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s P/North Ward. The accused, identified as Sukesh Gupta, had been "practicing" in the Shivshahi area of Malad for the past four years.