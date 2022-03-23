scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Mumbai News Live: City’s pollution level 9 times above WHO limit, says IQAir’s 2021 report

Mumbai News Live: Last year, the PM 2.5 annual average had worsened in Mumbai. It was 41.3 µg/m3 in 2020 and 45.3 µg/m3 in 2019, said the IQAir’s 2021 World Air Quality Report.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: March 23, 2022 9:59:41 am
As per records, Mumbai witnesses high pollution levels in December and January and lowest air pollution levels are recorded post monsoon in September. (File photo)

Mumbai News Live: In 2021, Mumbai had recorded Particulate Matter (PM) 2.5 annual average of 46.4 microgram/cubic metre – nearly nine times above the World Health Organization (WHO) limit – according to a report by IQAir, a Swiss group that measures air quality levels based on the concentration of PM 2.5. Last year, the PM 2.5 annual average had worsened in Mumbai. It was 41.3 µg/m3 in 2020 and 45.3 µg/m3 in 2019, said the IQAir’s 2021 World Air Quality Report.

Meanwhile, cloudy skies for the second day in a row on March 22 brought respite to Mumbai, which has been under a heatwave for the past week. The day temperature dropped by nearly 7 degrees Celsius since March 14. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the reason behind the unusually cloudy sky is a cyclonic circulation over Madhya Maharashtra in the Arabian Sea.

More from Mumbai

In other news, the Dindoshi sessions court on Tuesday rapped the prosecution for delay in the Kandivali double murder case of artist Hema Upadhyay and her lawyer Haresh Bhambhani. It also also allowed adjournment of the case if cost of Rs 1,000 was deposited to the District Legal Services Authority.

Live Blog

Mumbai News Live: As per records, Mumbai witnesses high pollution levels in December and January and lowest air pollution levels are recorded post monsoon in September; Follow this space for Latest Updates

09:59 (IST)23 Mar 2022
Kandivali double murder: Court raps prosecution for delay in case

The Dindoshi sessions court on Tuesday rapped the prosecution for delay in the Kandivali double murder case of artist Hema Upadhyay and her lawyer Haresh Bhambhani.

It also also allowed adjournment of the case if cost of Rs 1,000 was deposited to the District Legal Services Authority. “…prosecution is found lethargic in producing witnesses promptly,” the court said. Read more

09:55 (IST)23 Mar 2022
Cloudy skies bring down temperature by 7 degrees, respite from heatwave

Cloudy skies for the second day in a row on March 22 brought respite to Mumbai, which has been under a heatwave for the past week. The day temperature dropped by nearly 7 degrees Celsius since March 14.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the reason behind the unusually cloudy sky is a cyclonic circulation over Madhya Maharashtra in the Arabian Sea. Read more

Children swim in the Arabian Sea on a hot summer day at Badhwar Park on Monday. (PTI)

An Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) with an automated toll management system and modern CCTV cameras will be installed on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) road — a 22 km-long sea link that will connect South Mumbai to Navi Mumbai, said an official. Proposed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) during the executive committee meeting on Tuesday, the ITS will be installed at a cost of Rs 427 crore by an Austrian company in collaboration with an Indian agency.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday asked the Maharashtra government to take steps to release ex-gratia in an expedited manner to the next of kin of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees, who had passed away due to Covid-19 infection. The court was told by the employees’ lawyer that despite around 350 applications being submitted to the government seeking ex-gratia, the compensation is yet to be disbursed.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.