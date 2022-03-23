Mumbai News Live: City’s pollution level 9 times above WHO limit, says IQAir’s 2021 report

As per records, Mumbai witnesses high pollution levels in December and January and lowest air pollution levels are recorded post monsoon in September. (File photo)

Mumbai News Live: In 2021, Mumbai had recorded Particulate Matter (PM) 2.5 annual average of 46.4 microgram/cubic metre – nearly nine times above the World Health Organization (WHO) limit – according to a report by IQAir, a Swiss group that measures air quality levels based on the concentration of PM 2.5. Last year, the PM 2.5 annual average had worsened in Mumbai. It was 41.3 µg/m3 in 2020 and 45.3 µg/m3 in 2019, said the IQAir’s 2021 World Air Quality Report.

Meanwhile, cloudy skies for the second day in a row on March 22 brought respite to Mumbai, which has been under a heatwave for the past week. The day temperature dropped by nearly 7 degrees Celsius since March 14. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the reason behind the unusually cloudy sky is a cyclonic circulation over Madhya Maharashtra in the Arabian Sea.

In other news, the Dindoshi sessions court on Tuesday rapped the prosecution for delay in the Kandivali double murder case of artist Hema Upadhyay and her lawyer Haresh Bhambhani. It also also allowed adjournment of the case if cost of Rs 1,000 was deposited to the District Legal Services Authority.