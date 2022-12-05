Mumbai News Live Updates: AQI hovers just above ‘very poor’ category, experts blame weather conditions

Mumbai News Live: On Sunday, Colaba and Mazagaon recorded an AQI of 290, followed by 283 in Malad and 280 in Chembur. BKC saw an AQI of 266 and Bhandup showed an AQI of 211. Worli and Andheri both had an AQI of 183, followed by 124 in Borivali. (File/Representational)

Mumbai News Live Updates today: The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Mumbai nearly dropped to ‘Very Poor’ category at the beginning of the last month of this year. The AQI recorded in the System of Air Quality Forecast and Research (SAFAR) dashboard showed 293 on Sunday evening, which is regarded as ‘Poor’ and is just eight points away from the ‘Very Poor’ category. The drop comes after the city recorded a ‘Good’ AQI of 41 last week. According to SAFAR, an AQI between 0-50 is termed ‘Good’, between 51-100 is ‘Satisfactory’, 101-200 is considered ‘Moderate’, 201-300 is ‘Poor’, reading in the range of 301-400 is ‘Very Poor’ while an AQI measurement of 400+ is labelled ‘Severe’.

Meanwhile, nearly two out of every 100 women who underwent a health check-up in Maharashtra in the last two months under a state government programme were detected with severe anaemia with haemoglobin (Hb) levels less than 8.0 g/dL (grams per decilitre). Nearly 4.01 crore women above the age of 18 have been screened under ‘Mata Surakshit Tar Ghar Surakshi’, an ongoing statewide health check-up of adult women, which started in September. Out of them, over 7 lakh — 7,34,679 — women were detected with severe anaemia, which is 1.8 per cent of the number of women screened.

In other news, the BMC plans to restore the 150-year-old building of Bhaudaji Lad Museum at Veermata Jijabai Bhosle Udyan and Zoo at Byculla. Restoration work on the museum building was last held in 2002, said the civic body, adding that the building is in need of repairs again. Officials said that apart from extensive civil and maintenance work, ornamental designs and paint works on the ceiling of the building have to be restored, along with wooden doors and windows. While scientific cleaning of stone structures around the periphery of the building has to be taken up, the Manglore tile roof will have to be restored.