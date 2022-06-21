Mumbai News Live: BJP candidates win MLC poll; Param Vir says Uddhav and Aaditya pressured him to reinstate Waze

Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis celebrates after BJP's victory, at the Vidhan Bhavan on Monday. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Mumbai News Live: In a major blow to the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance (MVA), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday swept the state Legislative Council polls with 133 votes, including 27 votes from other parties and Independents. All its five candidates – Pravin Darekar, Ram Shinde, Shrikant Bharatiya, Uma Khapre and Prasad Lad got elected. On the other hand, the ruling alliance was left red-faced as Congress’ Dalit face, Chandrakant Handore, lost out following cross-voting by at least three MLAs each of Shiv Sena and Congress, and furthermore from its smaller alliance partners. This is the second consecutive loss for the ruling MVA in a matter of two weeks as the BJP had, on June 10, managed to trump MVA in the Rajya Sabha polls.

Mean While, Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh has alleged that it was Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya, also a state cabinet minister, who ‘pressured’ him to reinstate suspended cop Sachin Waze. Singh’s allegations are part of the ‘corruption’ charge sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against former state home minister Anil Deshmukh. Also, Mumbai University’s decision to start its admission for degree courses in affiliated colleges while students of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of School Education (ICSE) are still waiting for their Class 12 results, has been heavily criticised for being “unfair and discriminatory”.