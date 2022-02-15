Mumbai News Live Updates: ED conducts searches in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case

Mumbai News: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Tuesday is searching several premises in Mumbai in connection with a money laundering case against gangster Dawood Ibrahim. The agency is also probing a property deal of a senior politician in this case.
Meanwhile, after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut announced that the party will fight the Lok Sabha polls in the country under Aaditya Thackeray’s leadership, Sena leaders said party chief Uddhav Thackeray will continue to have a final word in the party though Aaditya will lead its expansion outside Maharashtra to establish a national footprint.
On the Covid-19 front, Maharashtra on Monday reported 1,966 fresh cases, over 1,500 less than the day before, and 12 related deaths, the state health department said. The daily Covid-19 count in Mumbai dropped below 200, for the first time in two months.
A court at Palghar in Maharashtra on Monday sentenced local Shiv Sena MP Rajendra Gavit to one-year imprisonment after convicting him in a cheque bouncing case and directed him to pay the compensation of Rs 1.75 crore. The court of Judicial Magistrate First Class, VP Khandare, stayed the execution of the order for one month to allow Gavit to file an appeal and obtain orders from the appellate court. (With PTI)
The Covid-19 cases flared up from December 14, 2021 with the gradual spread of the new variant Omicron which is more transmissible than its predecessor Delta variants. But now with the downward spring, on Monday, the city recorded only 192 cases — the lowest one-day count since December 13, 2021 when 174 patients were detected with Covid-19.
Despite a drop in testing to 28,599 on Monday from 39,938 conducted on Sunday, the test positivity rate—the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted–dropped from 0.72% to 0.67% on Monday.
Maharashtra on Monday reported 1,966 fresh coronavirus positive cases, over 1,500 less than the day before, and 12 fatalities due to the viral infection, the state health department said. With the latest additions, the overall tally of infections rose to 78,44,915 in the state and the COVID-19 death toll mounted to 1,43,416, the department said in a report. On Sunday, Maharashtra had recorded 3,502 cases and 17 fatalities.