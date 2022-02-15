scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Mumbai News Live Updates: ED conducts searches in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case

Mumbai News: On the Covid-19 front, Maharashtra on Monday reported 1,966 fresh cases, over 1,500 less than the day before, and 12 related deaths, the state health department said.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai, New Delhi |
Updated: February 15, 2022 9:34:54 am
Dawood Ibrahim. (File photo)

Mumbai News: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Tuesday is searching several premises in Mumbai in connection with a money laundering case against gangster Dawood Ibrahim. The agency is also probing a property deal of a senior politician in this case.

Meanwhile, after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut announced that the party will fight the Lok Sabha polls in the country under Aaditya Thackeray’s leadership, Sena leaders said party chief Uddhav Thackeray will continue to have a final word in the party though Aaditya will lead its expansion outside Maharashtra to establish a national footprint.

On the Covid-19 front, Maharashtra on Monday reported 1,966 fresh cases, over 1,500 less than the day before, and 12 related deaths, the state health department said. The daily Covid-19 count in Mumbai dropped below 200, for the first time in two months.

09:34 (IST)15 Feb 2022
ED conducts searches in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case

09:33 (IST)15 Feb 2022
Maharashtra govt announces SOPs for Shiv Jayanti celebrations

  • The state government on Monday announced standard operating procedures (SOPS) for celebrating Shiv Jayanti in Maharashtra, in view of the Covid-19 situation, allowing 200 persons to march with the ‘Shivjyot’ and a maximum of 500 persons to take part in the Shiv Jayanti celebrations.
  • The notification issued by the home department said that a lot of Shivbhakts go to forts like Shivneri (the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj) to celebrate Shiv Jayanti at midnight and they are expected to follow established protocol.
  • The home department said that morning rallies, bike rallies , processions are not allowed. Those garlanding Shivaji statues have to follow social distancing norms.

09:31 (IST)15 Feb 2022
Shiv Sena MP gets one-year imprisonment in cheque bouncing case; directed to pay Rs 1.75 crore compensation

A court at Palghar in Maharashtra on Monday sentenced local Shiv Sena MP Rajendra Gavit to one-year imprisonment after convicting him in a cheque bouncing case and directed him to pay the compensation of Rs 1.75 crore. The court of Judicial Magistrate First Class, VP Khandare, stayed the execution of the order for one month to allow Gavit to file an appeal and obtain orders from the appellate court. (With PTI)

09:29 (IST)15 Feb 2022
Covid cases below 200 in Mumbai, first time since Dec 13

With the flattening of the pandemic curve, the daily Covid-19 count in Mumbai dropped below 200, for the first time in two months.

The Covid-19 cases flared up from December 14, 2021 with the gradual spread of the new variant Omicron which is more transmissible than its predecessor Delta variants. But now with the downward spring, on Monday, the city recorded only 192 cases — the lowest one-day count since December 13, 2021 when 174 patients were detected with Covid-19.

Despite a drop in testing to 28,599 on Monday from 39,938 conducted on Sunday, the test positivity rate—the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted–dropped from 0.72% to 0.67% on Monday.

09:28 (IST)15 Feb 2022
🦠Maharashtra logs less than 2,000 Covid-19 cases, 12 fatalities

Maharashtra on Monday reported 1,966 fresh coronavirus positive cases, over 1,500 less than the day before, and 12 fatalities due to the viral infection, the state health department said. With the latest additions, the overall tally of infections rose to 78,44,915 in the state and the COVID-19 death toll mounted to 1,43,416, the department said in a report. On Sunday, Maharashtra had recorded 3,502 cases and 17 fatalities.

A health worker administering Covid booster dose to a beneficiary at the Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar on Monday. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Omicron found in 95% of samples picked for 9th round of genome sequencing in city

A total of 21 patients infected with the new variant of SARS-COV-2, Omicron, samples for which taken for the ninth genome sequencing at Kasturba Gandhi Hospital, have succumbed to the infection in Mumbai. The latest report also showed that 95 per cent of the 190 samples from Mumbai that were sequenced had Omicron variants. In the latest genome sequencing conducted by Brihanm-umbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), samples were taken from 190 patients. Twenty three of them died out of which 21 were infected with the Omicron variant. All the deceased Omicron patients were above 60 years with more than two comorbidities.

“We haven’t witnessed any deaths among Omicron patients below 60 years. Their severe underlying health issues deteriorated their health condition. Moreover, 22 patients died within seven days of the onset of symptoms. Also, 15 out of 23 were unvaccinated,” said Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, BMC.

