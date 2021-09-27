Mumbai News Live Updates: Mumbai records 479 fresh Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths

Passengers undergo thermal screening as they wait for the Covid-19 testing after arriving at a railway platform on a long distance train at Dadar railway Station in Mumbai. (File/PTI)

Mumbai News Live Updates: Mumbai on Sunday recorded 479 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday and five fatalities. With 481 new recoveries, the total number of active cases in the city stood at 4,667.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Congress and NCP have voiced their support for the September 27 Bharat Bandh called to protest against the agriculture policies of the central government.

Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap said that people were given false promises and the Union government functions in a dictatorial way. He said that the Centre has brought three anti-farm laws and is selling banks, airports, ports to industrialists. Whereas, NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said, “The NCP decided to support farmers from the time when the anti-farm laws were passed. This initiative is from kisan andolan and we are supporting the cause.”

In other news, the Thane police, probing a case of a 15-year-old girl’s gangrape by 33 people over eight months, arrested three more persons on Sunday. “With these three arrests, the police have managed nab a total of 32 people including two minors. We are on the lookout for one more person who has been identified,” said a police officer.