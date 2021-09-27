scorecardresearch
Monday, September 27, 2021
Mumbai News Live Updates: Mumbai records 479 fresh Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths

Mumbai News Live Updates: Mumbai on Sunday recorded 479 fresh Covid-19 cases and five fatalities, taking the active number of cases in the city to 4,667.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: September 27, 2021 9:08:59 am
Passengers undergo thermal screening as they wait for the Covid-19 testing after arriving at a railway platform on a long distance train at Dadar railway Station in Mumbai. (File/PTI)

Mumbai News Live Updates: Mumbai on Sunday recorded 479 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday and five fatalities. With 481 new recoveries, the total number of active cases in the city stood at 4,667.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Congress and NCP have voiced their support for the September 27 Bharat Bandh called to protest against the agriculture policies of the central government.

Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap said that people were given false promises and the Union government functions in a dictatorial way. He said that the Centre has brought three anti-farm laws and is selling banks, airports, ports to industrialists. Whereas, NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said, “The NCP decided to support farmers from the time when the anti-farm laws were passed. This initiative is from kisan andolan and we are supporting the cause.”

In other news, the Thane police, probing a case of a 15-year-old girl’s gangrape by 33 people over eight months, arrested three more persons on Sunday. “With these three arrests, the police have managed nab a total of 32 people including two minors. We are on the lookout for one more person who has been identified,” said a police officer.

Live Blog

Mumbai News Today Live Updates: Mumbai Congress, NCP back Bharat Bandh; Three more held in Thane gangrape case; Follow latest developments here.

09:00 (IST)27 Sep 2021
Two coaches of Indore-Daund special train derailed

At around 07.50 am today, the rear 2nd and 3rd coaches of 02944 Indore-Daund special train derailed while entering Lonavala. A medical van was ordered. Officials claim no casualty.

In the Juhu area, the permissible building height for plots has been reduced and nearly 400 projects are affected. (Reuters/File

BJP protests new building height restrictions in Dahisar

The Dahisar unit of the BJP has protested against the new building height restrictions in Dahisar, which were imposed to ensure aviation safety.

The party has claimed that the new rules will affect the redevelopment of all old buildings.

Dahisar MLA Manisha Chaudhari (BJP) has written to Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to take urgent steps to redress the issue. Speaking to The Indian Express, she said that developers would shun new projects.

