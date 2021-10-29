Ahead of BMC polls, corporators scurry to beautify junctions, footpaths

Ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, corporators are rushing to beautify junctions and footpaths in their areas. Recently, proposals for beautification works worth over Rs 3.5 crore for traffic islands, dividers, footpaths and junctions in Byculla were tabled before the Standing Committee for approval.

According to the proposals, the works will be done in electoral areas of Samajwadi Party corporator Rais Shaikh, Congress corporator Sonam Jamsutkar and Shiv Sena’s Ramakant Rahate.

While Rs 1.14 crore has been proposed to be spent for improvement of footpaths from JJ Marg to Y Bridge, Rs 55.46 lakh is for beautification of Govindrao Chowk, Rs 1.1 crore for beautification of Ismail Merchant traffic island and Rs 1 crore for depicting murals on the walls around Byculla area. However, the proposals were held back in the Standing Committee meeting on Wednesday after BJP corporators said they got the proposals very late and did not get time to study them.

The BMC polls have been scheduled for February next year. Recently, the procurement of food trucks by Standing Committee Chairman Yashwant Jadhav had also created a controversy.