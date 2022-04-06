Mumbai News Today: Anil Deshmukh approaches Bombay HC, moves against special court orders

Anil Deshmukh, the former Maharashtra home minister, approached the Bombay High Court against the order of a special court allowing the CBI to take his custody. Deshmukh along with Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde are currently in judicial custody after their arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case. The arrests came after former Mumbai police commissioner, Parambir Singh, allegedly said that Deshmukh had asked him to select police officers and set the target of collecting Rs. 100 crore per month from restaurants and bars in the city.

The former home minister was discharged from J J Hospital, following his complaint about shoulder pain while in the CBI’s custody.

Meanwhile, the office of the inspector general of registration (IGR) has indicted 44 personnel allegedly for carrying out the registration of over 10,000 properties violating the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) Act. This step was a result of the Maharashtra government’s complaint to IGR officials over the registration documents of properties.

Sanjay Raut in Mumbai, Satyendra Jain in Delhi: ED attaches assets linked to Opposition leaders

The ED moved against two prominent opposition leaders on Tuesday, provisionally attaching assets worth Rs 115 crore linked to three people in Mumbai, including the wife of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, and, in a separate move, assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of companies allegedly linked to AAP leader and Delhi minister Satyendra Jain and his relatives.