Mumbai news live updates: Voting begins in Andheri East bypolls; Bhide served notice for telling woman journalist to wear ‘bindi’

In other news, a day after BMC scrapped a tender worth Rs 5,800 crore floated to concretise 400 km of Mumbai roads to make the city free of potholes, a letter has come to light in which engineers from the civic body’s roads department have claimed that the tender was drafted in a haphazard and unplanned manner.
Right-wing leader Sambhaji Bhide’s meeting with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mantralaya on Wednesday turned controversial after the Maharashtra State Women’s Commission served him a notice demanding an explanation over his comment on a woman journalist.
Known for his controversial statements, a video during Bhide’s visit to Mantralaya on Wednesday went viral on social media. In the video, Bhide is seen telling a news channel’s woman journalist to apply ‘bindi’ on her forehead before coming to take his byte and refusing to speak to her. He went on to say that a woman is like ‘Bharat Mata’ and “she should not be like a widow by not applying bindi”. (Read more)
The bypoll, which was necessitated after the sudden demise of Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke in May this year, is significant for the Thackeray-led Sena as it is the first election after the split in the party following a rebellion spearheaded by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other MLAs.
This is also the first time that the Sena is contesting an election with the support of its Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies, the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The bypoll is also a litmus test for the MVA as an alliance. (Read more)