Mumbai news live updates: Voting begins in Andheri East bypolls; Bhide served notice for telling woman journalist to wear ‘bindi’

Andheri East bypoll: Stakes high for Uddhav Thackeray, MVA alliance

Voting for the Andheri East Assembly bypoll in Mumbai will be held on Thursday with seven candidates, including the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction’s Rutuja Latke, in the fray.

The bypoll, which was necessitated after the sudden demise of Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke in May this year, is significant for the Thackeray-led Sena as it is the first election after the split in the party following a rebellion spearheaded by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other MLAs.

This is also the first time that the Sena is contesting an election with the support of its Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies, the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The bypoll is also a litmus test for the MVA as an alliance.