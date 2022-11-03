scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022
Mumbai news live updates: Voting begins in Andheri East bypolls; Bhide served notice for telling woman journalist to wear ‘bindi’

Sambhaji Bhide was served a notice by the Maharashtra State Women’s Commission on Wednesday after a video of him telling a news channel’s woman journalist to apply ‘bindi’ on her forehead went viral.

Updated: November 3, 2022 7:51:31 am
Voting in the Andheri East bypoll started early on Thursday.

The voting for the Andheri East Assembly bypoll in Mumbai began Thursday with seven candidates, including the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction’s Rutuja Latke, in the fray. The bypoll was necessitated after the sudden demise of Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke in May this year.

In other news, a day after BMC scrapped a tender worth Rs 5,800 crore floated to concretise 400 km of Mumbai roads to make the city free of potholes, a letter has come to light in which engineers from the civic body’s roads department have claimed that the tender was drafted in a haphazard and unplanned manner.

Meanwhile, right-wing leader Sambhaji Bhide was served a notice by the Maharashtra State Women’s Commission on Wednesday after a video of him telling a news channel’s woman journalist to apply ‘bindi’ on her forehead went viral. He went on to say that a woman is like ‘Bharat Mata’ and “she should not be like a widow by not applying bindi”.

07:51 (IST)03 Nov 2022
Bhide ‘tells journalist to wear bindi’, gets notice from women’s panel

Right-wing leader Sambhaji Bhide’s meeting with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mantralaya on Wednesday turned controversial after the Maharashtra State Women’s Commission served him a notice demanding an explanation over his comment on a woman journalist.

Sambhaji Bhide. File

 

Known for his controversial statements, a video during Bhide’s visit to Mantralaya on Wednesday went viral on social media. In the video, Bhide is seen telling a news channel’s woman journalist to apply ‘bindi’ on her forehead before coming to take his byte and refusing to speak to her. He went on to say that a woman is like ‘Bharat Mata’ and “she should not be like a widow by not applying bindi”. (Read more)

07:50 (IST)03 Nov 2022
Andheri East bypoll: Stakes high for Uddhav Thackeray, MVA alliance

Voting for the Andheri East Assembly bypoll in Mumbai will be held on Thursday with seven candidates, including the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction’s Rutuja Latke, in the fray.

The bypoll, which was necessitated after the sudden demise of Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke in May this year, is significant for the Thackeray-led Sena as it is the first election after the split in the party following a rebellion spearheaded by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other MLAs.

This is also the first time that the Sena is contesting an election with the support of its Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies, the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The bypoll is also a litmus test for the MVA as an alliance. (Read more)

Two fans lose iPhones worth Rs 2 lakh outside SRK’s bungalow

Two fans out of the 800 odd fans who thronged actor Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow in Bandra (west) to wish him a happy birthday lost their I phones in the crowd on Wednesday evening.

The Bandra police said around 800 odd people had gathered outside Mannat bungalow at Bandstand to catch a glimpse of Khan. In the evening around 5 pm Khan came out from the window of his bungalow and waved at his fans.

Over 40 policemen and officers from Bandra police station were kept on bandobast duty and a police official said the celebrations ended peacefully. (Read more)

 

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 07:47:08 am
