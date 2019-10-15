Mumbai city news: 28-year-old man arrested for ‘killing’ sex worker

A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a sex worker to death in Kamatipura Sunday. The accused, Jitendra Singh, killed the 30-year-old woman because of a dispute over payment, police said. He also injured a man who tried to stop him from escaping.

The incident took place at 10.30 pm. Singh, who is a resident of Vasai, works with different catering companies in Mumbai.

“On Sunday, after finishing his work, he went to Kamatipura,” said Senior Inspector Shalini Sharma of Nagpada police station.

Singh said he gave the woman cash, but she refused to return change, police said. So he stabbed her and fled, police said. As Singh ran, passersby started following him. A man, identified as Shahbaaz Merchant, tried to stop Singh but was stabbed, police said. Singh was then nabbed by police.

Merchant and the woman were rushed to Nair hospital. While Merchant survived and is out of danger, the woman died before admission. She is survived by two children and a husband, who works at a Chinese eatery.