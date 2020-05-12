Mumbai: Newly appointed municipal commissioner inspects Mithi cleaning

A BMC official said, “After checking the progress of work, the commissioner directed municipal staff to ensure that cleaning work is completed on time so that the city doesn’t witness floods in the monsoon. He was satisfied with the work at Mithi.” A BMC official said, “After checking the progress of work, the commissioner directed municipal staff to ensure that cleaning work is completed on time so that the city doesn’t witness floods in the monsoon. He was satisfied with the work at Mithi.”

Newly appointed Mumbai municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal visited Mithi river on Monday to inspect pre-monsoon cleaning work.

Amid the Covid-19 outbreak, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started pre-monsoon works like road repairs, nullah cleaning and trimming of trees. The civic body has claimed that it has completed 29 per cent of cleaning of Mithi river and rest will be completed before the monsoon.

On Monday, Chahal reached Mahim causeway and then visited the area near American School at BKC to check the progress of cleaning work. Officials said that in spite of the pandemic and the resultant shortage of labour due to the lockdown, the BMC is trying to complete the pre-monsoon works, especially nullah cleaning, before the onset of rains.

A BMC official said, “After checking the progress of work, the commissioner directed municipal staff to ensure that cleaning work is completed on time so that the city doesn’t witness floods in the monsoon. He was satisfied with the work at Mithi.”

About 20 km of the river flows from Powai and joins Arabian Sea near Mahim causeway.

