Thane: Newborn leopard found by morning walkers in Yeoor Hills

The cub was handed over to the animal rescue centre at Sanjay Gandhi National Park for further care. The cub was handed over to the animal rescue centre at Sanjay Gandhi National Park for further care.

A newborn leopard cub was spotted by morning walkers on the side of the road in Yeoor Hills area in Thane district on Wednesday, a forest official said.

According to officials, walkers heard the animal’s cries near an open gym in the area and alerted forest officials.

They added that while the cub did not have any visible injuries, it appeared weak. It seemed to be no older than two to three days, officials said.

The cub was handed to the animal rescue centre at Sanjay Gandhi National Park in the western suburb of Borivili for further care.

Forest officials have asked morning walkers to be alert for a few days, as the mother is expected to be on the look out for the cub in the same place.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App