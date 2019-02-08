Mumbai: New wing at JJ hospital set to get helipad

The first phase of the project for a new super-specialty hospital wing for the JJ Group of Hospitals is set to include a helipad on the new building.

Phase 1 of the project has a budgetary allocation of Rs 150 crore. The tender for the helipad, estimated to be Rs 963 crore, will be called this week. It is aimed at transferring outstation medical emergencies to the hospital to eliminate travel time from airport.

The work for the building is estimated to begin in April. The new building will add 1,100 beds to its 1,352 capacity. It is set to house departments like plastic surgery, neuro surgery, cardio-vascular, thoracic and urology among others.