Mumbai: New tracks slow down local trains, passengers inconvenienced

A set of newly-laid tracks and a major infrastructure work being carried out between the Thane and Diva railway stations for the fifth and the sixth lines resulted in a delay in the local train service and led to crowding at the stations Wednesday morning when Mumbaikers were heading to work.

Several slow and fast trains for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) from Karjat, Kasara, Badlapur and Khopoli were delayed by at least 15 minutes.

A railway official said, “Since the tracks are new, the train speed has been restricted and thus, they are running late by 10-15 minutes. The speed will be gradually increased in a few days once we will have ensured consolidation of the new tracks and the new formation.”

The Central Railway had announced a mega block on the Main Line of 36 hours on Saturday and Sunday between Thane and Kalva stations for completion of the work on the fifth and sixth lines between Thane and Diva.