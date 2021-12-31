Mumbai: New road to connect Dahisar and Bhayandar

To ease traffic and improve connectivity between Bhayandar and Dahisar, the BMC is set to construct a 6-km road from Dahisar Link Road at Dahisar West to Bhayandar West, Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray said Thursday.

While 1.5-km of the road will fall in BMC jurisdiction, the rest will come under the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC). However, the work will be executed by the BMC. According to BMC officials, the project is expected to cost Rs 1,500 crore.

Currently, there is no road connecting Dahisar West to Bhayandar as Mira Road West has salt pans and mangroves. Motorists use the Western Express Highway from Dahisar East to reach Bhayandar.

“For development works in Mumbai city and suburbs improving connectivity between Mumbai-Mira-Bhayandar is important. For that @mybmc will construct a 6-km long and 45-meters wide road from Dahisar Link Road to Bhayandar. Of this 1.5-km will be under MCGM (BMC) jurisdiction and remaining 4.5-km will be with Mira-Bhayandar,” Thackeray tweeted.

He said the road will be developed as part of the south coastal road and work will be taken up at war-footing.