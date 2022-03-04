Mumbai: New provision to redevelop cessed buildings soon

The state government is coming up with a new provision in its Development Control and Promotion Regulations-2034 policy in order to redevelop cessed buildings, which were developed earlier but are now due for redevelopment.

The island city of Mumbai has old buildings, which were redeveloped over the last seven years through the Mumbai Buildings Repairs and Reconstruction Board, a body of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

Principal Secretary of the state urban development department Bhushan Gagrani said, “There are some buildings which were earlier redeveloped as cessed buildings and are now not eligible for more benefits. However, these buildings are due for redevelopment as they have become old again… Hence, we are making a provision in law for them. Some such old buildings were also constructed under the Prime Minister Grants Project. Mumbai’s island city has more than 400 such buildings.”

The Urban Development (UD) department has called for suggestions and objections for inserting this new clause, which will be applicable for buildings that are older than not more than 30 years.

The notification signed by under secretary Nirmal Chaudhari said said that there are a total of 454 buildings (of which 388 are redeveloped by Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board) that need redevelopment. The department said it can’t take help of Section 33 (7) of DC (Development Control) Regulations in the regard, as they had already been developed under it.