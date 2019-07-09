Mumbai: New parking rules BMC collects Rs 3.5 lakh in fines over two days

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has collected Rs 3.50 lakh in fines from motorists who parked their vehicles in no parking zones over the last two days. At least 136 vehicles violated the new rules in two days, the BMC said.

On Monday, the civic body penalised 80 vehicles (35 four-wheelers, 42 two-wheelers and three three-wheelers) for parking in no parking zones and collected a fine of Rs 1.70 lakh.

The BMC had introduced new parking rules under which Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000 fine can be imposed if any vehicle is found parked on roads within a 500-metre radius of Public Parking Lots (PPLs) on Sunday. There are 27 PPLs across Mumbai where the parking facility is available, but most of the motorists don’t use them.

According to civic officials, zone 1 (CST to Byculla) has collected a fine of Rs 40,000, zone 2 (Worli to Mahim and Sion) Rs 40,000 and zone 3 (Bandra to Andheri) Rs 20,340 on Monday. The number of free public parking lots has now increased from seven to 10 due to ‘Amenity Parking’, which will be free till the time a contractor is appointed for managing these lots.

While two-wheelers will be penalised up to Rs 5,000, heavy vehicles will face a fine up to Rs 15,000. The fine also includes towing charges of vehicles. Over the next few days, three more parking lots will be added since the tender process of appointing a contractor to manage these lots is underway.

“For four-wheelers and heavy vehicles, the fine will amount to Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 respectively. While the fine for two-wheelers is Rs 5,000, including towing charge of Rs 700,” a civic official had said.