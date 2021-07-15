Mumbai: New parking plans likely to be implemented on pilot basis in three wards from next month

The authority has also made recommendations about planning and controlling all road and roadside parking lots in the city. (File)

The BMC’s newly formed Mumbai Parking Authority (MPA) will start the implementation of its parking plans in three administrative wards in the city — Grant Road (D), Andheri west (K-West) and Bhandup (S)— on a pilot basis, most likely by August, officials said.

As part of the pilot project, officials said, parking spaces in the three wards can be booked through different online portals. The authority will also come up with new parking prices, they added.

The MPA, in a month-long survey, collected and analysed available parking spaces, parking requirements for each type of vehicle, duration, pick-up/drop-off facility and loading/unloading facility, and strategically assigned the spaces available for these functions.

“We have studied the parking need and availability, the type of vehicles parked on a stretch of road etc. We have studied this data in combination with the width of roads concerned to decide if parallel parking or roadside parking can be allowed. We have categorised areas in the wards as per the parking space demand,” said an official from MPA.

The MPA, formulated in January this year, got the approval of BMC’s standing committee in May and is headed by additional municipal commissioner P Velrasu.

Experts appointed by the authority will carry out nine tasks, including studying legal matters about workforce implementation, preparing a comprehensive plan for parking management in all the 24 wards, drafting parking policy, uniform signages, and studying proper parking rates, officials said.

Mumbai Municipal Commissioner IS Chahal has also suggested the creation of a city parking pool – which will be an online aggregator platform that will have details of all parking spaces available in the city. Chahal said, “All other government agencies, which have parking areas under them, must be intimated to participate in the city parking pool (CPP) to ensure that citizens can book any parking slot in the city using a single platform.”

In addition to approving the pilot project, the authority also said that three plots — one sized 10,000 square meters in M East, and two scrapyards in H East — are in the process of getting the nod for being used as spots to store scrapped vehicles.