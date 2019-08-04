Mumbai: New law to impose 6-month deadline on owners to begin redevelopment

OWNERS OF dilapidated tenanted buildings in Mumbai will get six months to begin redevelopment after the structures are declared dangerous to live in. If they fail to do so, the state-run Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will invoke provisions of the National Disaster Management Act, 2005, to acquire the buildings.

A new legislation being readied by the state housing department for ensuring time-bound and compulsory redevelopment of rundown tenanted buildings in Mumbai will contain provisions for suspending a landowner’s right to property in such cases where the latter is found to be delaying redevelopment options.

In the wake of the building collapse in south Mumbai’s Dongri area in July that had resulted in the death of 13 people, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced that his government will bring a law to make redevelopment compulsory.

Sources said that the proposed law will give the landowner a deadline to initiate redevelopment, failing which, his right to property will be suspended.

“We have proposed that the owner should be given a six-month deadline after the building is declared unfit to live in,” said a senior official. If the owner fails to meet the deadline, MHADA will initiate acquisition proceedings. “The tenants’ collective, if existing, will be provided another three months to consent to a private redevelopment plan. If they fail as well, MHADA will undertake redevelopment on its own with the help of contractors,” the official added.

Based on recommendations made by a committee of legislators, the government has proposed that in all such cases, the landowner will be given a compensation of up to 25 per cent of the ready reckoner (RR) value of the plot or up to 15 per cent of the built-up area in the redeveloped building. Ready reckoner values are market values of a plot as determined by the government.

While the law will be applicable for such buildings across Mumbai, MHADA officials said the plan is to first design cluster-based redevelopment of such buildings in the island city, which accounts for over 14,000 cessed structures. Many of these are in a dilapidated condition.

But the bureaucracy itself is divided over the implementability of such a law. “When the Land Acquisition Act guarantees any urban landowner compensation up to two times the market value, why would anyone settle for a lesser compensation?” asked an official. Another official pointed out that the “right to property” was a fundamental right. Legality of suspending this right will have to be examined, he said.