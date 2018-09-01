Mumbai’s new development blueprint kicks in from today

The new blueprint, which was sanctioned by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in April, was originally meant to be implemented from June 22. The new blueprint, which was sanctioned by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in April, was originally meant to be implemented from June 22.

After a five-year delay, Mumbai’s new Development Plan (DP-2034) will finally kick in from Saturday. The new blueprint, which was sanctioned by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in April, was originally meant to be implemented from June 22. But the state government had to defer its implementation till September 1 after several discrepancies were noticed in the sanctioned plan. Corrections were later introduced to the plan.

Just as the existing DP-1991 will simultaneously lapse, officials clarified that provisions had been made in DP-2034 that permits ongoing constructions approved under the old plan to continue till completion. Alternatively, these constructions have the option to migrate entirely to the new Development Control Regulations. But the developers will have to wait for over a month before being able to avail major floor space index (FSI) benefits announced under the new plan.

The draft DP-2034, which was published by the Mumbai municipality, had first recommended a universal FSI of 2 for plot developments in both the island city and the suburbs. But the government has formally proposed raising this up to 3 FSI in the island city and 2.5 in the suburbs. Some major modifications in the FSI were also proposed by the government for development schemes incentivised by it.

As these were major modifications in the FSI when compared to the published draft, norms required the government to separately notify them as the “excluded part” of DP-2034 over which public suggestions and objections were sought. The government is expected to issue final orders over the EP proposals in the coming week. Sources said that these would come into effect only a month from the issuance of the notification.

FSI is a tool that defines the extent of construction permissible on a plot. It is the ratio of total built-up area to the total plot area.

While the CM-led urban development department was keen to sanction even the EP proposals before September 1, sources said that a “dispute” between government’s own development agencies may have contributed to the delay. In a contentious proposal, the state-run Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has now demanded that the provision in the new regulations that compels developers of plots over 4,000 sq meter in MHADA-owned colonies to surrender built-up affordable housing stock from the surplus area to the government be withdrawn, and premiums be collected from them instead.

But officials and the Mumbai municipality have strongly opposed MHADA’s proposal. Some of them have said that it is not in “public interest” to give up on the affordable housing stock. The matter has now been referred to the CMO. Besides, the MHADA is also demanding that premiums developers have to pay to avail compensatory (fungible) FSI be waived for MHADA colony redevelopments and also that sale incentives for developers be enhanced, both of which have also invited opposition from within the government.

Meanwhile, slum developers have upped the pressure on the government to withdraw conditions it has proposed while proposing lifting of the upper cap on FSI permissible in situ for slum redevelopments. They are also demanding that the sale incentives be raised for large-sized developments, sources said.

In another move, the government has plans to permit 25 per cent additional FSI for redevelopments of densely populated tenanted properties on municipal land. Apart from raising of the overall FSI levels, the infusion of new developable land is a prominent feature of the DP-2034. Targeting construction of 10 lakh “affordable” homes, it has proposed unlocked of 3,734 hectares previously marked as no development zones (NDZs), including some erstwhile salt pans. To “reassert Mumbai’s status as the country’s commercial capital”, a high FSI of 5 has been allowed for commercial developments.

