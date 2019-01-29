Mumbai: Soon, Central Railway Rajdhani will run daily

PASSENGERS taking the newly launched Rajdhani Express on Central Railway (CR) have reason to cheer as it will soon run daily, just like the two Rajdhanis on Western Railway (WR).

Advertising

Senior officials said the enthusiastic response from passengers for the bi-weekly Rajdhani between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Hazrat Nizamuddin station in New Delhi has led them to requisition more rakes. Once these are made available, CR will ply the Rajdhani Express daily.

On January 19, Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal had flagged off the city’s third Rajdhani Express, the first on CR, from CSMT. The new Rajdhani (22221/22) is the fastest train to Delhi for passengers from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh to Delhi/Mumbai via Itarsi. Chief Public Relations Officer of CR, Sunil Udasi, said that while no date has been fixed to run the Rajdhani daily, the administration plans to launch the service once rakes are available.

Sources at Integral Coach Factory (ICF) said an order has been received from Railway Board for 21 new coaches for the Rajdhani. Currently, the CR Rajdhani runs with 16 coaches. By mid-February, eight new coaches will be delivered to Mumbai, sources added.