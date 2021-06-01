Mumbai new Covid guidelines: Standalone non-essential shops can stay open for 7 hours on alternate days

In the following week, shops on the right-hand side of a lane will be open on Tuesday and Thursday, while those on the left will function on the remaining three days. (Express Photo)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday allowed standalone non-essential shops to function between 7 am and 2 pm from June 1 on alternate days.

A notification, listing new guidelines under ‘Break the Chain’, was issued by Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal.

As per the new guidelines, non-essential shops will be functional five days a week and an alternate-day rule will be adopted. All non-essential shops will be shut on Saturdays and Sundays.

According to the alternate-day arrangement, in the first week of June, shops on the right-hand side of a lane will be open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, while those on the left will function on Tuesday and Thursday.

In the following week, shops on the right-hand side of a lane will be open on Tuesday and Thursday, while those on the left will function on the remaining three days.

The arrangement will continue until further orders by the BMC.

At present, eye clinics and optician shops are allowed to remain open from 7 am to 8 pm in the city, while movement of domestic helps, cooks, drivers and medical attendees is allowed between 7 am and 10 pm.

The Forum for Retail Traders Welfare Association (FRTWA) said they will meet the disaster management officer on Tuesday over the timings of non-essential shops as the 7 am-2 pm duration might not be “practical” for many stores.

“This order of opening shops on alternate days for a few hours is unacceptable. It’s not practical. Shopkeepers are not at all happy with the order,” said Viren shah, president of the FRTWA.

The BMC has also allowed essential shops to function till 2 pm. Delivery of non-essential items by e-portals has also been allowed to resume.