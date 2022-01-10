Mumbai logs 13,648 new Covid cases; TPR dips to 23% from 28%

Mumbai on Monday reported 13,648 new Covid-19 cases and five related fatalities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a health bulletin. With 59,242 samples tested, the test positivity rate was recorded at 23 per cent.

The new cases are 5,826 less than previous day and the positivity rate has come down by 5 per cent from 28 per cent to 23 per cent.

The city also logged 27214 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,05,333. There are 1,03,862 active Covid cases in Mumbai. This is the third day in a row that the COVID-19 cases in Mumbai have dipped. However, Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary, said that with the TPR still high, it is too early to stay that cases are plateauing, and data of at least seven days is needed to confirm it.

Maharashtra has recorded 33,470 new Covid-19 cases on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on Monday told the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) that it “should not leave any stone unturned” to ensure that the public’s health is not compromised amid the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in the city.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Makarand S Karnik directed the civic body to ensure measures on vaccination, bed management, ambulance management and oxygen supply initiated by it are duly implemented.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) by city-based lawyer Sneha Marjadi, alleging improper management of Covid-19 treatment in Maharashtra.