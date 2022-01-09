With 20,318 new infections Mumbai sees 3% drop in daily cases

In some respite, Mumbai on Saturday recorded a 3 per cent drop in daily Covid-19 cases, registering 20,318 cases in 24 hours. However, a meagre drop was recorded in the daily positivity rate.

As per BMC data, Mumbai on Friday had recorded 20,971 cases of the 72,442 tests that were conducted, with a case positivity rate of 28.9 per cent. On Saturday, 71,019 tests were conducted and the case positivity rate stood at 28.6 per cent.

Maharashtra, meanwhile, logged 41,434 new cases and 13 deaths related to Covid-19. Also, 133 patients were found to be infected with the Omicron variant on Saturday — while 118 of the patients are from Pune, one person is from Mumbai.

On January 4, Mumbai had logged a 33.7 per cent surge with 10,606 fresh cases, up from the previous day’s 7,928. The next day, this increased further to 15,014, the highest single-day surge – 41.56 per cent – recorded since the pandemic started in March 2020. Before this, Mumbai had marked its highest single-day surge last April with over 11,000 cases.

With the surge in case, the BMC has increased its daily testing numbers from an average of 40,000 a day to over 65,000.

On Saturday, among the new cases, 82 per cent (16,661) of the patients were asymptomatic. While 1,257 patients were hospitalised, only 108 required oxygen beds.

Sharing data on the number of beds available for Covid-19 patients, the BMC asked the people not to panic but remain cautious. Of the 33,803 beds available, 21.4 per cent are currently occupied.

Mayor Kishori Pednekar visited the Covid-19 jumbo centre at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in the morning. She said, “Of the 2,500 beds at the BKC centre, around 900 beds are occupied… of which around 670 patients are asymptomatic and not a single ICU bed is occupied.”

While asking the people to be cautious, she said, “The number of hospitalisations is low and hence, lockdown is not being imposed in the current situation.” She had earlier said that authorities will have to consider lockdown if daily Covid-19 cases cross 20,000.