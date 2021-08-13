scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 13, 2021
Must Read

Mumbai: New baby garden in Byculla for comfort of mothers with small babies

The estimated cost for revamp of the garden is Rs 2.49 crore and it will take 11 months to complete.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 13, 2021 2:53:57 pm
According to the officials from the Garden Cell department new features like a play area for children will be added. (Getty Images)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to set up a baby garden in Byculla. According to the officials, the existing garden is in poor shape.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

During the revamp, new features like a separate room for breastfeeding mothers, a play area for children, an open-air gym, a yoga space, decorative lights, an information board would be added, said officials from the Garden Cell department. Construction of pathways and a toilet would also take place.

“The idea is to attract women who have small babies in this garden. A separate room will be constructed to provide them privacy during breastfeeding,” said an official from Garden Cell.

Click here for more

The estimated cost for revamp of the garden is Rs 2.49 crore and it will take 11 months to complete. The work on the project is expected to start by September end after a contractor is finalized.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 13: Latest News

Advertisement