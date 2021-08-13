Mumbai: New baby garden in Byculla for comfort of mothers with small babies

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to set up a baby garden in Byculla. According to the officials, the existing garden is in poor shape.

During the revamp, new features like a separate room for breastfeeding mothers, a play area for children, an open-air gym, a yoga space, decorative lights, an information board would be added, said officials from the Garden Cell department. Construction of pathways and a toilet would also take place.

“The idea is to attract women who have small babies in this garden. A separate room will be constructed to provide them privacy during breastfeeding,” said an official from Garden Cell.

The estimated cost for revamp of the garden is Rs 2.49 crore and it will take 11 months to complete. The work on the project is expected to start by September end after a contractor is finalized.