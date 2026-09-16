Mumbai never sleeps, but now it will walk better: 30 roads to get wider footpaths

The design has been finalised, but work will begin in October after the monsoon rains begin to recede. The project will initially be implemented on these 30 roads, and later scaled up to all other administrative divisions in Mumbai.
As part of the Mumbai civic body’s ongoing drive to reclaim footpaths by clearing illegal encroachments, civic authorities have planned to redesign the footpaths and peripheries of as many as 30 roads in the eastern suburbs to make them walkable. The 30 shortlisted roads fall under three administrative wards, covering Ghatkopar, Bhandup, Kanjurmarg, Nahur and Mulund areas, stretching across marketplaces, railway stations, schools and bus stops.
In the first phase, civic officials said, all illegal encroachments on these roads were removed. In the second phase, the existing footpath model will be redesigned to improve walkability.
“In Mumbai’s suburbs, footpaths often consist of seamless stretches of culverts created by covering drains running underneath them. As a result, these footpaths are narrow and fail to provide adequate walking space for citizens,” Yogita Kolhe, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, told The Indian Express. Kolhe said that the BMC has involved urban planners who have drafted an integrated pedestrian design.
“Under this new design, the existing footpaths will be widened to ensure there is a minimum 2-meter width, and the surface will also be made uniform. Additionally, the junction areas, traffic islands around stations and junctions will also be widened and redesigned to make sure there is adequate walking space for citizens. The idea is to promote walkability as a last-mile connectivity medium and provide uninterrupted walking space from railway stations or marketplaces either to their homes or to the nearest transit point like bus stations,” Kolhe said.
After removing illegal encroachments from the roads, civic officials discovered that transformers, fire hydrants and licensed hawking stalls, like Aarey milk stores, along these roads were also hindering pedestrian movement, prompting them to involve urban planners to prepare a design to use the existing space.
“The basic idea is to remove the existing obstacles. At present, the road concretisation work is ongoing. The design will also integrate the new roads with new footpaths. Under the new plan, barricades will be raised to separate footpaths from roads, and markings will be implemented to prevent unauthorised parking,” an official from the civic roads department said.
The design has been finalised, but work will begin in October after the monsoon rains begin to recede. The project will initially be implemented on these 30 roads, and later scaled up to all other administrative divisions in Mumbai.
Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai.
Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in:
Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting.
City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region.
Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis:
National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.
State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019.
Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis.
Experience
Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies:
Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014).
Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express.
Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More