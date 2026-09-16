Mumbai never sleeps, but now it will walk better: 30 roads to get wider footpaths

The design has been finalised, but work will begin in October after the monsoon rains begin to recede. The project will initially be implemented on these 30 roads, and later scaled up to all other administrative divisions in Mumbai.

As part of the Mumbai civic body’s ongoing drive to reclaim footpaths by clearing illegal encroachments, civic authorities have planned to redesign the footpaths and peripheries of as many as 30 roads in the eastern suburbs to make them walkable. The 30 shortlisted roads fall under three administrative wards, covering Ghatkopar, Bhandup, Kanjurmarg, Nahur and Mulund areas, stretching across marketplaces, railway stations, schools and bus stops.

In the first phase, civic officials said, all illegal encroachments on these roads were removed. In the second phase, the existing footpath model will be redesigned to improve walkability.

“In Mumbai’s suburbs, footpaths often consist of seamless stretches of culverts created by covering drains running underneath them. As a result, these footpaths are narrow and fail to provide adequate walking space for citizens,” Yogita Kolhe, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, told The Indian Express. Kolhe said that the BMC has involved urban planners who have drafted an integrated pedestrian design.