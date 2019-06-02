Toggle Menu
Nepalese man in Mumbai arrested with 1 kg opium: cops

Nepalese man in Mumbai arrested with 1 kg opium: cops

ANC officials said Khatri had concealed the drug in specially stitched compartments in his underwear. Khatri, a labour contractor living in Karjat, came to India recently with 12 other men, all of whom work in the private sector, police said.

Nepalese man in Mumbai arrested with 1 kg opium: cops
The accused was identified as Bharilal Khatri (36) from Nepal.

A Nepalese national was arrested on P D’Mello Road Friday allegedly with one kg opium worth Rs 10 lakh. The accused, Bharilal Khatri (36) from Nepal, was caught by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) while he was allegedly going to make a delivery in South Mumbai.

ANC officials said Khatri had concealed the drug in specially stitched compartments in his underwear. Khatri, a labour contractor living in Karjat, came to India recently with 12 other men, all of whom work in the private sector, police said. "Khatri would give small quantities of opium to each man to deliver. Most of them work in hotels in Mumbai, Nashik and Gujarat," said a police officer.

