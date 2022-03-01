Mumbai: Neil Somaiya’s pre-arrest bail plea rejected

A sessions court rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Neil Somaiya, son of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, on Tuesday. Neil had approached the court last week seeking protection from arrest stating that he apprehended coercive action against him by the Mumbai Police.

Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis

On Monday, Chief Public Prosecutor Jaising Desai had submitted to the court that Neil’s plea was ‘vague’ and did not mention a specific case in which he was seeking protection.

Notably, Neil has not been named in any FIR so far. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had last week demanded the arrest of Neil and his father for their alleged links with an accused in the PMC Bank case.

Following this, Neil through his lawyer Hrishikesh Mundargi had sought pre-arrest bail seeking a 72-hour notice before any coercive action. Desai said that the plea was based on newspaper reports and did not refer to any particular allegations against him.

The detailed order of the court is yet to be made available.