Mumbai, neighbouring districts to see third heatwave in a fortnight

For the third time in a fortnight, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared a heatwave in Mumbai and its neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad between March 13 and March 14. Starting Friday, maximum temperatures are slated to soar above 38 degrees during the weekend.

The fresh heatwave warning comes three days after the IMD sounded a heatwave alert between March 9 and March 10, which was upgraded to an orange warning of severe heatwave on Tuesday afternoon. During the severe heatwave, the city recorded its hottest March day since 2021, when the Santacruz observatory logged a maximum temperature of 40 degrees on March 10. Several pockets in Vikhroli and Ram Mandir also saw temperatures exceeding 40 degrees.

After sweltering under a heatwave, the city got respite on Thursday as maximum temperatures dipped to 33 degrees in the suburbs and 32.7 degrees at the island city division’s Colaba observatory.

However, this relief is likely to be short-lived, with the IMD sounding fresh heatwave alerts for Friday and Saturday. According to the weather bureau’s forecast, maximum temperatures are likely to surpass 38 degrees on Friday and reach 37 degrees on Saturday. A heatwave, for perspective, is declared in coastal regions like Mumbai when maximum temperatures cross 37 degrees — a departure of 4.5 to 6.4 degrees above normal — for consecutive days.

Bikram Singh, director of IMD Mumbai, attributed the fresh heatwave warning to a new anti-cyclone system developing over the seas.

“While the previous anti-cyclone had weakened, a new anti-cyclone system is now developing and is placed over the Arabian Sea. Owing to this system, we are expecting an influx of northerly winds from Gujarat and beyond. Since the winds arriving from the north will be warmer and drier, it is expected to lead to a spike in temperatures up to 37 to 38 degrees between March 13 and March 14,” Singh told The Indian Express.

According to the IMD Mumbai director, heat levels may dip after March 14, with temperatures likely to hover around 33 degrees from March 15.

This is the third heatwave alert in the city this month. While the first heatwave of the season was announced between March 4 and March 5, the second heatwave was declared between March 9 and March 10.

Mumbai is prone to witnessing above-normal temperatures in March, which marks a period of transition from winter to summer. Records from the IMD show that the hottest March day on record in the city was 41.9 degrees, recorded in 1953.