Mumbai needs single planning authority for long-term development: Aaditya Thackeray

For long-term sustainable development and to curtail delay in execution of projects, Mumbai needs a single planning authority, state environment minister Aaditya Thackeray said on Thursday. Considering increase in extreme weather events like heavy rainfall and flooding faced by the city, the development of Mumbai should be planned for the next 50 years, he added.

“There are 16 planning authorities in Mumbai along with the BMC. Considering the lack of coordination due to multiple agencies that also sometimes contributes in delaying the projects, Mumbai needs a Single Planning Authority. The other agencies can be part of the implementation process. To expedite the work and cut the time consumed in getting multiple clearances or NOCs (no-objection certificates), one planning authority will serve the purpose,” said Thackeray while speaking at a two-day workshop on “Flood Risk in Mumbai” held at Sahyadri Guest House in Malabar Hill.

Earlier, the Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had approached the state government to declare the civic body as the single planning authority of Mumbai. In 2021, municipal commissioner I S Chahal had reiterated the same demand. However, the state is yet to respond to the civic body’s request.

Apart from BMC, Mumbai has planning agencies such as MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority), MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority), SRA (Slum Rehabilitation Authority), MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) and Railways. Besides, there are about 43 utility agencies that also need to be coordinated for executing any projects, Thackeray said.

Highlighting studies that have warned that about 50 per cent of south Mumbai will be flooded in the future, Thackeray said that the city requires a mitigation plan as climate change has already started showing its impact on it in terms of extreme rainfall and floods. “After heavy rainfall, low-lying areas like Hindmata, Gandhi Market, Milan Subway (are hit). Previously, it was acknowledged that in south Mumbai areas like Mantralaya and BMC buildings will be under floods after a few years. We need to work for sustainable development and plan adaptation strategies,” said Thackeray.

During the presentation from the Storm Water Drainage (SWD) department, the BMC said that 40 per cent of the entire season’s rainfall is being received in two to three days.

“There are 45 storm water outfalls below the sea level and 135 below the high-tide level. It means only six are at higher level against the sea. Geographically, Mumbai has a lot of challenges as it is developed on reclaimed land over the years and has high population density,” said P Velrasu, Additional Municipal Commissioner, (Projects).

According to the BMC, out of 386 flooding spots in Mumbai, the civic body has tackled 280 spots so far.