Mumbai: Needle stuck in newborn’s thigh during vaccination removed after 2-hour surgery

The baby underwent vaccination on the third day after his birth. (representational photo) The baby underwent vaccination on the third day after his birth. (representational photo)

A PANVEL-BASED private nursing home allegedly left a needle in a newborn’s thigh during vaccination, resulting in the baby suffering from swelling and persistent fever for 19 days, until the broken needle was spotted in an X-ray. The parents of the boy, now a month and 19 days old and admitted to Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children, plan to take legal action against Neel Clinic, where the child was born on June 1.

The baby underwent vaccination on the third day after his birth at Neel Clinic. Sudhakar Pashte, the father, said that days after vaccinations, his son started suffering from high fever and swelling in his right thigh. “Until then, we did not know that something had gone wrong with the vaccination.

A Raigad resident who works as a contract labourer, Pashte (32) took his son to a private paediatrician, who diagnosed him with osteomyelitis — an infection of the bone — of the right hip joint. “He asked us to admit him in Wadia hospital,” he said. Following this, a month ago, his wife Aastha came to live with her parents in Chembur to look after the baby.

As doctors at Wadia hospital started treating the child for osteomyelitis, they stumbled upon the broken needle lodged in his left hip through an X-ray. While initially it was suspected to be an error, after multiple X-rays and a CT scan, doctors confirmed that there was a foreign object inside the body.

“When we asked the parents, they said the baby had received intra-muscular vaccine injections at a local nursing home in Panvel,” said Dr Pradnya Bendre, paediatric surgeon at Wadia hospital.

On July 1, a two-hour long surgery was conducted to remove the needle. “It was difficult to find the exact location, hence multiple X-rays were conducted to find its position. It took two hours to remove the needle under C-arm guidance localisations. The 2-cm needle was found embedded in the capsule of the left hip joint,” Bendre said.

Doctors said the boy was lucky that the needle did not harm any vital organs. The baby remains admitted in hospital with a slight infection. “For the last one month, we have been worried about his life. He is our first born… We plan to take action against the clinic for negligence,” said Aastha.

When contacted, Dr P B Neel, who looks after vaccination procedures at Neel Clinic, said he doesn’t know of any such case. “This has never happened before. We always check each patient during vaccination. The needle and injection are also tested before it is administered,” he said, adding that the father of the child has not approached them with any complaint.

“When you are a healthcare service provider, utmost care needs to be taken with respect to safe clinical practices,” said Dr Minnie Bodhanwala, chief operating officer at Wadia hospital.

Neonatologist Dr Bhupendra Awasthi from Surya Mother and Child Hospital said it is very rare for a needle to break from the syringe while a vaccine is being administered. “It is possible that the needle was not fixed to the syringe properly.”

Dr Paras Kothari, paediatric surgeon at Sion hospital, said that poor quality of needle may pose a greater risk of breakage. “It is possible that if the baby moves during vaccination, the needle may dislodge itself and migrate inside the body if left unattended. Only trained nurses can vaccinate children,” he added.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App