Mumbai: Nearly 80 PMLA cases filed by ED, trial yet to start in a single one

IN A recent order, a special court in Mumbai designated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has not shown an ‘active approach’ in beginning trials, pending since many years. Court records perused by The Indian Express at the Mumbai court show that the trial has not begun in a single case so far.

Court records show that there are nearly 80 cases filed under PMLA from 2008 till 2022. So far, in only three instances has the case concluded. In these cases, the accused did not face trial but were discharged after the court found no evidence to proceed against them.

The records also show that in only three cases, charges have been framed against the accused. Most cases are pending hearing on the discharge applications filed by the accused and framing of charges by the court.

A special court had – in its recent order while granting bail to the accused in the Avantha Group realty case, including Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor – noted that not a single case under PMLA has been disposed of by judgment.

“It is a fact that, ever since this special Court for PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) cases has been established, not a single PMLA case has been disposed of by judgment. ED had not shown any active approach to begin the trials of the cases which have been pending since long,” the court had said.

“Since the beginning till date, no one is sure when the trial of this case will begin and conclude. This aspect cannot be ignored,” Special Judge M G Deshpande said in his order last month, while granting bail.

The same court is presiding over most of the cases filed by the ED.

Records show that between 2008 and 2012, the ED had not more than one or two cases filed per year. None of these cases, pending for over a decade, have seen the trial commence so far.

In 2008, the ED had registered a case against a company named OPM International, booked for alleged money-laundering following a case filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Charges are yet to be framed in the case. The court is currently hearing discharge pleas filed by the accused.

A case registered by the ED in 2009 against Dutch national Ashok Chugani and others is also pending hearing on discharge applications. In 2019, the Supreme Court had sought an explanation on why the trial was delayed and ordered for it to be expedited in 2021.

The 2011 case against Pune stud farm owner Hasan Ali Khan is also pending framing of charges. While one of his co-accused Kashinath Tapuriah passed away pending trial, Khan himself has approached court multiple times seeking expediting of the trial. Khan’s lawyer has also filed a plea before the Bombay High Court, which is pending.

His petition filed through lawyer Prashant Patil states that Khan is medically critical and may die without a fair trial. It states that the ED had filed a case in 2007 against Khan, Tapuriah and others under PMLA. A chargesheet was filed against them in 2011. The case pertained to alleged money laundering pertaining to transactions in foreign accounts flagged by the Income Tax Department. Khan spent 4.5 years in prison in connection with the charges.

“The present petitioner has time and again moved applications before the Honourable Special PMLA court at Mumbai to expedite his trial proceedings and to direct the prosecution to open the best prosecution case. After thorough follow-up, the present petitioner received the draft charges regarding the said matter only in the month of April 2018. It states that there is not a single prima facie evidence to frame charges against him,” his petition in Bombay HC states.

It seeks directions to the trial court to expedite the proceedings and conclude it within a period of one month as the matter is pending since 2011. Court records show that the matter has been adjourned multiple times for over a year, mostly due to adjournments or non-appearance of accused or his lawyer.

In 2012, the ED had registered a money laundering case against a financial firm and others. Charges were framed in the case in September 2021. Witness deposition is yet to begin.

Records show that the cases registered under PMLA began to gradually increase since 2013 from the single cases filed each year between 2008 and 2012. With ED filing multiple complaints resulting out of the same offence, as accused are sometimes added at a later stage, some of the complaints are repeated despite resulting out of the same alleged crime.

In 2013, the cases filed by the ED, including one in the alleged ponzi scheme case of City Limouzine Group, is also pending with charges yet to be framed. The other cases in 2013 include one against a ‘doctor’ who allegedly offered a cure for all diseases including cancer, Munir Khan, and one against Dipak Panchal and over 20 others for allegedly opening fictitious accounts to avail loans. In both cases, charges are yet to be framed.

In the Panchal case, an accused filed a discharge application in August 2021. The court observed that it is an old case and the discharge plea was filed after five years.

In 2014, of the seven PMLA cases, one was stayed by the Bombay High Court in February 2021, and in three cases charges are yet to be framed. In one case, the accused is absconding with warrants issued against him and in two cases resulting out of the same complaint, the accused were discharged by the court in 2015.

The 11 cases filed in 2015 include the one in the NSEL case against Jignesh Shah and others, where too charges are yet to be framed. Only in one case have charges been framed.

Of the four cases filed in 2016, including one against NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal charges have not been framed yet.

The 12 cases filed in 2017 include the one against Kingfisher Airlines, one against former MLA Ramesh Kadam, one against the family of Dawood aide, Iqbal Memon and others.

In only one case, the court discharged the accused after the ED gave its no objection, stating that there was no material to prove money laundering.

Among the 29 cases filed in 2018, including against businessmen Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, only one case has reached the evidence stage, with charges framed against the accused but witnesses are yet to be examined. Most cases are pending at the stage of hearing of discharge applications.

In the eight cases registered in 2019 and 11 in 2020, charges are yet to be framed. These include the case against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor and former ICICI MD Chanda Kochhar.

The court records show 15 cases filed by the ED in 2021, including against NCP leaders Eknath Khadse and Anil Deshmukh.

In 2022, the cases registered by the ED include those against NCP minister Nawab Malik, Pravin Raut and others.

ED officials that The Indian Express spoke to said that the common reason for delay was the pendency of discharge applications.

The two-year gap due to the Covid-19 pandemic has also added to the delay, said an ED official. Since most accused under PMLA were out on bail, the cases were not seen as priority. “In some cases, the discharge pleas have been pending for years. In one case, the accused have chosen to file a discharge plea only after many years when they want to delay the charge framing,” said an ED official.

In some cases, the ED has taken years to submit draft charges. While usually criminal trials take a few years due to the long pendency, central agencies with their special courts and limited scope of jurisdiction,are expected to finish matters sooner.

In a few cases, court records show that courts have stated that they are giving a ‘last chance’ to both ED and the defence advocates to appear before it, but the pendency remains.