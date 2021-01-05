Mumbai, nearby areas get light rain; AQI remains ‘poor’

The IMD has forecast cloudy weather conditions with the possibility of unseasonal rains over Maharashtra during the next five days.

Mumbai and adjacent areas, including Thane, recorded very light rain between Sunday night and Monday morning. The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory recorded trace rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday.

Cloudy skies were reported throughout the city on Monday. The weather bureau has forecast partly cloudy sky in the city during the next 48 hours. Before Monday, trace rainfall was recorded on January 21 2014, while the highest rainfall in January was recorded on January 12, 1994 at 17.8mm.

IMD said the unseasonal rainfall is following a weather system in the Arabian Sea. “Rainfall is due to the trough extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level from North Punjab to Northeast Arabian Sea along and off the Gujarat coast. The system induced cyclonic circulation over Southwest Rajasthan and Saurashtra and Kutch,” said a Mumbai IMD official.

The IMD has forecast cloudy weather conditions with the possibility of unseasonal rains over Maharashtra during the next five days. As per the district forecast, Light rain and/or thundershowers are expected over parts of Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli and Solapur over the next five days, while rainfall is unlikely in Mumbai.

As per the IMD forecast, Mumbai will witness partly cloudy sky with a minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature around 28 degrees Celsius for the next 48 hours.

After a rise, the minimum temperature at the Santacruz observatory dropped to 20.4 degrees Celsius, 3.3 degrees above normal. At Colaba, the night temperature was 21.6 degrees Celsius, 2.3 degrees above normal.

Following a cloudy sky and trace rainfall, the maximum temperature recorded on Monday was below normal. The maximum temperature recorded at the Santacruz observatory was 2 degrees below normal at 29 degrees Celsius.

The air quality in Mumbai and its surrounding areas continued to remain in the ‘poor’ category as the inflow of air from the land (continental air), instead of from the sea persisted. As per System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), an overall air quality index (AQI)—a pollutant measuring indicator- of 252 (poor) was recorded.