Mumbai: Near-normal day temperatures, no heatwave recorded in April

A boy dives the water to beat the afternoon heat, at Cuff Parade in Mumbai. (PTI)

Mumbai recorded near-normal maximum temperatures this April, with the average day temperature being recorded at 33.8 degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the average day temperature for April is 33.2 degrees Celsius in Mumbai.

“This is largely due to the consistent presence of rain-bearing weather systems over parts of central India (including parts of western and central Maharashtra),” said an official from IMD’s regional forecasting centre in Mumbai.

Unlike last year, no heatwave was recorded in Mumbai in April. In March, heat wave conditions were recorded for two days when the day temperature remained above 40 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature remained slightly higher, with an average of 25.2 degrees Celsius in April. The average night temperature for April in Mumbai is 24.2 degrees Celsius.

“A persistent low-level wind discontinuity has also brought in moisture from the Arabian Sea, which is one of the factors why Mumbai, in particular, has seen near normal daytime temperatures,” the official said.

The highest daytime temperature was recorded on April 7 at 35.8 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature remained at just above 33 degrees Celsius on most days – settling around 34 degrees Celsius in the past week.

The IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunder and lightning on May 1 and 2 in Mumbai.