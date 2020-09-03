Mumbai: NCRB data; City accounted for 15.1% accident deaths among 53 cities last year

In Maharashtra, deaths due to collapsed structures (348) last year were second only to those in Uttar Pradesh (349). (Representational)

Mumbai reported the maximum accidental deaths among major cities in India in 2019, a report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has revealed. Of the 61,404 people who died in accidents across 53 cities last year, Mumbai accounted for 9,246 or 15.1 per cent, NCRB’s ‘Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India 2019’ report stated.

The report has classified 9,212 of these deaths in Mumbai as having occurred due to other causes like traffic accidents, sudden death and falls, and 34 due to forces of nature.

Of those killed in accidents in Mumbai, 595 were below 14 years, 145 persons between 14 and 18 years, 1,167 persons between 18 and 30 years, 2,485 between 30 and 45 years, 2,813 persons between 45 and 60 years, while 2,041 persons were 60 and more years old.

The report also stated that an overwhelming number of victims last year were male — 7,082. Among those killed were two transgender persons.

Among states, Maharashtra accounted for the maximum casualties in accidents in 2019. Like in its capital city, 69,756 of Maharashtra’s total 70,329 accidental deaths were categorised as being due to other causes. The NCRB stated that such deaths could have been prevented had safety measures and consciousness been present.

At least 3,960 people died in the state in 3,945 fall cases, the highest in the country. While 1,881 people died after falling from a height, 1,105 fell from vehicles and 18 died after falling into manholes.

Maharashtra also had the second-highest number of accidental fires (1,436) and fatalities (1,456) and ranked only behind Madhya Pradesh in the number of people who drowned (4,561).

In Maharashtra, deaths due to collapsed structures (348) last year were second only to those in Uttar Pradesh (349).

Despite being ranked sixth in the number of traffic accidents, Maharashtra’s death toll was the second-highest in the country last year –18,524. The state also recorded the maximum incidents of railway accidents (6,338), injuries (2,435) and deaths (3,916).

The highest number of suicides (18,916) also took place in Maharashtra in 2019. Along with Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, Maharashtra accounted for 49.5 per cent of all India’s suicides last year.

The highest number of farmer suicides (2,680) in 2019 was also reported from the state. Of those, 2,359 farmers cultivated their own land, while 321 farmers cultivated leased land. Another 1,247 agricultural labourers died by suicide in Maharashtra last year, also the highest in the country.

Family problems (6,334) was listed as the most common reason for suicide among those who took their own lives in the state last year, followed by drug or alcohol addiction (2256), bankruptcy or indebtedness (1526), marriage issues (905), love affairs (534), failing exams (475), unemployment (452), poverty (315), ideological reasons or worship (77) and fall in social reputation (63). Another 3,507 people, who killed themselves, cited illness as the motive. The report has further classified the illnesses as mental health issues or insanity (1,214), cancer (326), paralysis (244) and sexually transmitted diseases or AIDS (100).

The number of suicides in Mumbai was the fourth-highest among cities and rose from 1,174 in 2018 to 1,229 in 2019.

