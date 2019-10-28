Mumbai: NCP withdraws stir after MMRDA assurance on flyover opening

Even as NCP workers led by the party’s city chief Nawab Malik gathered on Sunday to open the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC)-Chunabatti link corridor, the protest was withdrawn after the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) assured that the road would be opened in a week.

Advertising

On Sunday, around 11 am, NCP workers led by Malik gathered near BKC.

Malik told The Indian Express, “It was supposed to open in 2017. Now the work has been completed but MMRDA is not opening it for public.”

Malik claimed that MMRDA was waiting for the new government to open it.

Advertising

NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto said, “We have spoken to MMRDA chief R A Rajeev, who promised us that it will be opened within a week.”

Rajeev said, “A week’s work is left. Once it is done, we will not even wait for inauguration, it will be opened for public directly.” Rajeev added that due to the late monsoon in the city the upper deck part of the elevated connector was incomplete but was recently completed. Other than that, there are works like installation of signage boards, signals, divider markings and noise barriers that need to be carried out, which will not take more than a week.

In 2014, MMRDA planned the 1.6 km elevated flyover between BKC and Chunabatti at an estimated cost of Rs 156 crore. The aim was to give motorists direct connectivity from BKC to Eastern Express Highway.

The flyover starts from G-Block of BKC and after crossing Mithi River, LBS Marg, Central Railway tracks and V N Mankikar Road, leads to Chunabhatti railway station.

The flyover has missed several deadlines.