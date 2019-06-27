Mumbai: NCP MLC arrives at Vidhan Bhavan dressed as Hemant Karkare

NCP MLC Prakash Gajbhiye on Wednesday turned up at the Vidhan Bhavan dressed as 26/11 Mumbai terror attack martyr Hemant Karkare to protest against BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur’s remarks against the late ATS chief.

In the morning, Gajbhiye turned up at the Vidhan Bhavan, where the Monsoon Session is currently on, in full police regalia, carrying a placard that denounced Thakur’s claim that Karkare died because of her curse. The placard read: ‘It’s a superstition that I (Karkare) died due to Pragya’s curse. I became a martyr for the country.’

The MLC, however, refrained from taking either Karkare or Thakur’s name while speaking to the media and claimed that he had dressed in a particular way to protest against superstition. “I am not speaking about anyone in particular. All that I want to say is that there should be no superstition in India,” Gajbhiye said.

Gajbhiye, a member of the Legislative Council since 2014, has a penchant for dressing up as famous personalities. He has earlier walked into the Assembly premises dressed up as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The Legislative Council rules do not stipulate any dress code for elected representatives.

Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, had stoked a controversy ahead of the Lok Sabha election when she claimed that Karkare had died in the 26/11 attack due to her curse (“tera sarvnash hoga”), for “torturing” her in custody. While addressing a meeting of party workers on April 18, Thakur had targeted Karkare, who had arrested her.