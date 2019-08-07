Mumbai: NCP flags off Shiv Swarajya yatra

The NCP on Tuesday began its ‘Shiv Swarajya’ yatra from Shivneri, the birthplace of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji, at Junnar in Pune district. The party leadership, which has seen large-scale dissension of senior party leaders, reached out to its support base by promising more tickets to youngsters in the upcoming Assembly elections.

“I would like to thank all those who have left the party, this has given me an opportunity to create a new and strong rung of young leaders in the party,” said NCP state president Jayant Patil. He attacked the BJP government saying there was unemployment in the state and the government had failed in its promise to provide employment to the youth.

“There are people who have come to power by taking the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji. But over the past five years, the state has regressed and the people are watching this regression with their own eyes. Ask any youth in any of the state’s districts if they have jobs. Their answer will be no,” Patil said.

He also said the yatra will highlight lapses of the state government and present the NCP’s vision for the state.

Patil added that if voted to power, the party will provide 75 per cent reservation to the “sons of the soil” in government and private jobs.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar targeted Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is on a statewide tour, saying it wasn’t right for the CM to hold a political tour when parts of the state were submerged.

“When large areas of the state are flooded, the CM is interested in holding an election yatra. Are people who are marooned due to the floods more important or preparing for elections?” asked Ajit.

During the 23-day campaign, NCP leaders will travel to 80 talukas in 22 districts, covering a distance of around 3,000 km. The yatra will culminate at Raigad Fort in Raigad district on August 28.

On Tuesday, leaders like Patil, MP Amol Kolhe and senior NCP leaders like Ajit Pawar, Chaggan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde and Dilip Walse Patil were present to flag off the yatra.