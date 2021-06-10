Mumbai: NCB seizes 2.2 kg high-quality cannabis worth Rs 1 crore

An official said the high-quality cannabis was worth Rs 5000-8000 per gram. (Representative Image)

THE NCB on Wednesday seized 2.2 kg of multi strain cannabis worth over Rs 1 crore from the Foreign Post Office in Mumbai. The high-end narcotic had been sent from Canada, an officer said.

The Foreign Post Office is near the NCB office in Ballard Pier area of south Mumbai.

An NCB official said the narcotic – kept in five silver packets — was sent from Whittier in Canada with “Mountain House 05 day emergency food supply” written on the box.

An official said the high-quality cannabis was worth Rs 5000-8000 per gram. An officer said they suspect it may have been ordered through the dark web. “We are trying to find out the recipient,” the officer added.

The officer said that over the past year there has been a trend of ordering high-quality cannabis in the country through the dark web. The cost is high since it is more potent than regular marijuana.