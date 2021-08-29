Mumbai: NCB arrests actor Armaan Kohli in drugs case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Sunday arrested Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli in Mumbai, hours after they recovered a small quantity of cocaine during searches at his Andheri residence.

An NCB team searched Kohli’s house on Saturday evening and later took him to the agency’s office after the banned contraband was recovered from his house.

“Till now, the investigation has revealed that the case has international linkages as the cocaine seized has South American origin. NCB Mumbai is probing the route and linkages used to bring the seized cocaine to Mumbai and the involvement of other traffickers. Further investigation is underway,” an NCB official said.

Kohli’s name cropped up when NCB officials were questioning Ajay Raju Singh, a drug peddler arrested on Saturday morning.

Earlier, Singh was caught near the Haji Ali dargah in south Mumbai, where 25 grams of MD was recovered from him. “He is a history-sheeter and has been previously involved in a 2018 case of ANC Mumbai wherein a huge quantity of Ephedrine was recovered,” said an NCB official.

“We have registered an FIR and arrested Kohli and Singh. Kohli is booked under section 21(a), 27(a), 28, 29, 30, & 35 of NDPS Act and Singh is booked under 22b(a), 27A, 28, 29, 30, & 35 of NDPS Act,” said Sameer Wankhede, IRS, Mumbai Zonal Director, NCB.