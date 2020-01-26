Mumbai: NC against Naseeruddin Shah’s daughter

The police said that in a complaint filed by the NGO, its employees have alleged that Heeba got into a scuffle with them after she was asked to fill up a form for the sterilisation process and come the next day. The police said that in a complaint filed by the NGO, its employees have alleged that Heeba got into a scuffle with them after she was asked to fill up a form for the sterilisation process and come the next day.

A non cognizable (NC) offense has been registered against actor Naseeruddin Shah’s daughter Heeba Shah by the Versova police after she allegedly got into a scuffle with employees of NGO Feline Foundation, where she had taken her cats for sterilization on January 16.

In case of a NC, the police does not investigate the matter or make any arrest unless there is a court order.

The police said that in a complaint filed by the NGO, its employees have alleged that Heeba got into a scuffle with them after she was asked to fill up a form for the sterilisation process and come the next day. In a purported video that had gone viral on social media, Heeba is seen getting into a heated argument with an employee, then pushing her away and hitting her on the head before she was finally stopped. She then walked out of the clinic with her two cats in a cage.

Heeba claimed she had paid for the procedure and did not appreciate the way the NGO employees treated the cats. “When I pointed out that the they were not treating the cats properly, they told me to get out around seven to eight times… before leaving, when I asked for a refund of my money, they refused to pay and and told me ‘please get out’,” Heeba told The Sunday Express.

“I understand that I was not justified in doing what I did but I lashed out at them as I was provoked. I deeply regret what happened and sincerely apologise to Feline Foundation for the way I lost my temper,” she added.

Heeba has been booked under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult) of the IPC. “The NC was registered based on the complaint and we are looking into it,” Mumbai Police spokesperson, DCP Pranay Ashok, said.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App