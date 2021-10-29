Mumbai: NBW against Param Bir Singh in extortion case

A non-bailable warrant was issued against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh by a Thane court on Tuesday in connection with the extortion case registered at the Thane Nagar police station.

This comes a day after the Mumbai Police Crime Branch approached a local court seeking a non-bailable warrant against Singh in connection with the extortion case. Earlier, the state home department had issued orders to put Singh’s salary on hold. Singh had last come to office on May 4, after which he availed medical leave.

The Thane order was issued by Chief Judicial Magistrate R J Tamble on Tuesday. The order became available on Thursday.

The order, directed to Thane Nagar senior police inspector, stated, “Accused Param Bir Singh, R/at: House No: 133, Sector-27 Chandigarh stands charged with the offence u/s 384, 386, 387, 389, 392, 324, 323, 506, 506(2), 166, 109, 120 b of the IPC and u/s 3, 25 of Arms Act, you are hereby directed to arrest the said accused and produce him before me.”

The case was registered in July against Singh and 28 others, including six police officers, for allegedly extorting money from a builder. Other accused include retired officer Pradeep Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Devraj, Assistant Commissioner of Police N T Kadam and Inspector Rajkumar Kothmire.

The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Ketan Tanna, alleging that when Singh was the Thane Police commissioner between January 2018 and February 2019, the accused had extorted Rs 1.25 crore from him by summoning him to the office of the Anti-Extortion Cell and threatening to frame him in criminal cases.

Apart from this, Singh faces four other cases, two open inquiries by the Anti Corruption Bureau, a departmental inquiry and a probe by the Chandiwal commission. Singh was moved out from the post of Mumbai Police commissioner in March, following the Ambani terror scare case.