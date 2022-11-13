Navy sailor dies by suicide on warship in Mumbai harbour: Police

A 25-year-old Indian Navy sailor allegedly died by suicide on a frontline warship in the Mumbai harbour Saturday evening, the police said.

Happy Singh Tomar was on security duty and he was found dead in an isolated room. The incident happened around 7 pm, said the police.

Tomar was married and his family, living in central India, has been informed. The local Colaba police have registered an accidental death and a probe is on to find out if any person abetted his suicide. The cause of death, according to the postmortem at a government hospital, was said to be a gunshot wound.

The police suspect some personal reasons behind the act and said the Indian Navy would initiate a board of inquiry to find out all the factors that led to the incident.