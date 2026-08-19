Mumbai Navy sailor cleaned home, erased data after killing family: Cops

Friends and family members of Indian Navy sailor Puranmal Mehra wait at JJ Hospital in Mumbai, a day after he was found dead, along with his family. (File Photo)

Days after an Indian Navy sailor and his family were found dead at their Mumbai residence, the police suspect he killed his wife and children on August 14, destroyed evidence, and allegedly died by suicide a day later.

The bodies of Purnamal Mehra, his wife Oma, and their children, aged three and two months, were found inside their Navy Nagar residence on August 15. The condition of the bodies led the police to conclude that Oma and the children may have died before Mehra.

The police also believe that Mehra washed his residence before his death. “We suspect that he cleaned the house, cleared the garbage bin, formatted his and his wife’s phones and placed the bodies on the bed,” an official from Cuffe Parade police station said.