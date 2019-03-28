Mumbai: Navy man booked for ‘abetting wife’s suicide’, files pre-arrest bail plea

A man, serving as a Petty Officer in the Indian Navy, has approached the sessions court for a pre-arrest bail, after he was booked for allegedly abetting the suicide of his 33-year-old wife.

Apprehending his arrest, in his anticipatory bail plea, the man has claimed that he had been falsely implicated and the allegations against had come from an “ulterior motive”.

The incident happened on February 27, following which he, a woman he allegedly had an affair with, and the man’s father, were booked for abetment to suicide at the Cuffe Parade police station. His wife was found hanging from a ceiling fan in their South Mumbai house.

He also claimed that he and his wife were married for 10 years and had two children. “During the subsistence of their marriage, there have been no instances and/or allegations of cruelty, abuse, etc. made by either the deceased or any other person against the applicant (accused),” the plea states.

The applicant has also said their families’ relations were cordial.

“The applicant is surprised and shocked to learn that the respondent no. 2 (brother of his wife) being overcome by extreme rage and anger at the unfortunate and untimely demise of his sister has registered the impugned FIR against the applicant without any probable fault of and/or cause of action,” the plea states.

In its reply, opposing the plea, police have claimed that the man had an extramarital affair and the FIR was registered on a complaint by the woman’s brother.

Police said she had repeatedly complained of her husband’s affair to her family and had also left a suicide note about it. Police added that the investigation was on and they still had to take statements of witnesses.

The applicant, in his plea, stated that the “suicide note does not bear either the name or signature of his wife nor does it mention that he had an active part in the alleged abetment to suicide”.

He claimed that he had not received a copy of the FIR and told the court that if granted bail, he will adhere to conditions set by it.

He added that being a member of the armed forces, he was under the control and dominion of the Naval Command and there was no question of him running away.

The court will pass an order on the plea on Thursday.