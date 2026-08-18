 Mumbai Navy deaths: Wife, children’s bodies more decomposed than sailor’s, cops suspect they died first

A Navy sailor, who allegedly killed his wife and two children before dying by suicide at their Navy Nagar home, had taken 15 days of parental leave in June but never returned to duty, the Cuffe Parade police said. Investigators are also looking into property and monetary disputes between the sailor and his siblings, which they suspect may have contributed to his depression. Police said the deceased had also been taking medication for depression.The incident came to light on August 15 when the Cuffe Parade police received information about a man allegedly hanging himself at a residence in Navy Nagar. A police team found Purnamal Mehra, a sailor with the Indian Navy, dead. His wife Oma, their three-year-old son Yash and their two-month-old child were found unresponsive on a bed.

The police registered an Accidental Death Report and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

According to the police, Mehra had four siblings and had been estranged from them over monetary and property-related issues. He had reportedly been depressed for around a year and had kept away from neighbours and relatives.