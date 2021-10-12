Mumbai: Navratri Garba party busted in Santacruz

October 12, 2021 1:36:54 am
The Santacruz police on Sunday night busted a Navratri Garba party going on in a hall in Santacruz (west) with a crowd of around 100 people who were allegedly not wearing masks and not maintaining the social distancing norms. “The garba party was going on in a hall next to SNDT college. A police patrolling van spotted several cars parked outside the SNDT college and went inside the hall to see a huge crowd,” said Dyaneshwar Ganore, senior inspector of Santacruz police station.
The crowd was dispersed and an FIR was registered against the hall owner and organisers under sections 188, 269 and 34 of the IPC and other sections of Disaster Management Act.
