scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, October 11, 2021
MUST READ

Mumbai: Navratri Garba party busted in Santacruz

The crowd was dispersed and an FIR was registered against the hall owner and organisers under sections 188, 269 and 34 of the IPC and other sections of Disaster Management Act.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
October 12, 2021 1:36:54 am
Santacruz, Mumbai Garba party, Garba, Dandiya, Navratri, Mumbai, Mumbai news, Indian express, Indian express news, Mumbai latest news A police patrolling van spotted several cars parked outside the SNDT college and went inside the hall to see a huge crowd,” said Dyaneshwar Ganore, senior inspector of Santacruz police station. (Representational)

The Santacruz police on Sunday night busted a Navratri Garba party going on in a hall in Santacruz (west) with a crowd of around 100 people who were allegedly not wearing masks and not maintaining the social distancing norms. “The garba party was going on in a hall next to SNDT college. A police patrolling van spotted several cars parked outside the SNDT college and went inside the hall to see a huge crowd,” said Dyaneshwar Ganore, senior inspector of Santacruz police station.

Click here for more

The crowd was dispersed and an FIR was registered against the hall owner and organisers under sections 188, 269 and 34 of the IPC and other sections of Disaster Management Act.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 11: Latest News

Advertisement