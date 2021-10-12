Mumbai: Navratri Garba party busted in Santacruz

A police patrolling van spotted several cars parked outside the SNDT college and went inside the hall to see a huge crowd,” said Dyaneshwar Ganore, senior inspector of Santacruz police station. (Representational)

The Santacruz police on Sunday night busted a Navratri Garba party going on in a hall in Santacruz (west) with a crowd of around 100 people who were allegedly not wearing masks and not maintaining the social distancing norms. “The garba party was going on in a hall next to SNDT college. A police patrolling van spotted several cars parked outside the SNDT college and went inside the hall to see a huge crowd,” said Dyaneshwar Ganore, senior inspector of Santacruz police station.