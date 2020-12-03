Mumbai: Naval plane on display at Bandra from today

Sea Harrier Jet on display. (Express Photo)

The Navy’s decommissioned Sea Harrier Jet plane will now be open for public display at Bandra Bandstand from Thursday. The official handing-over ceremony of Sea Harrier Jet Plane will take place on December 3, a day ahead of ‘National Navy Day’.

Officials said Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray and mayor Kishori Pednekar, along with Navy officials, are expected to take part in the ceremony.

In March, the Sea Harrier Jet plane, which was part of INS Viraat, was transported to Bandra. It was installed on a traffic island at Bandstand, Bandra in May. However, the official ceremony of handing-over the aircraft could not take place due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Local corporator Asif Zakaria said, “Bandstand is a high footfall area and a tourist spot. This iconic aircraft will be one more attraction for the public. It will be dedicated to city of Mumbai.”

