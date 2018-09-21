Mumbai: Nashik woman moves Bombay HC to terminate 29-week pregnancy

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A 33-year-old woman from Nashik has approached the Bombay High Court seeking permission to terminate her pregnancy in the 29th week, after medical reports of the foetus showed that it had developed schizencephaly — a birth condition connected to severe disabilities.

The petition, filed on Monday through advocate Kuldeep Nikam, stated that the woman and her husband already had a baby boy who was a special child and they were “taking the best possible care” of the boy. The petition said that in February-March the couple learnt that the woman was pregnant with a second child. The plea added: “The petitioner was religiously doing routine check-ups with the medical experts and also taking proper precautions and care, as per their advice, which is required during pregnancy period… till August 2018 the routine follow-up/ check-up reports were normal.”

The petitioner told the court that as her first baby was a special child and was facing medical problems, she had been advised by her gynaecologist to undergo a Foetal Wellbeing Scan and a real time B-mode ultrasonography of the gravid uterus or uterus in pregnancy. The gynaecologist, after reading the report, told her that the foetus showed schizencephaly, “incompatible with normal life with completely disabled child”.

The petitioner said there was a substantial risk that if the child was born, it would be totally disabled, causing great physical and mental hardships to the parents. The petitioner said that under such circumstance, if she continued with her pregnancy, her own life would also be in danger.

The petition mentions the huge expenditure being incurred by the couple on the upbringing of the first child.

On Monday, a division bench of Justice A S Oka and Justice M S Sonak directed the Dean of JJ Group of Hospitals, Mumbai, to constitute a medical board of experts, which will also include a psychiatrist. The court has received the medical reports from J J Hospital and will pass orders on Friday.

